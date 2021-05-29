Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,584. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

