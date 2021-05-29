BEPRO Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $912,095.00 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $912,095.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00864921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.15 or 0.09004894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00088999 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

