Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.94 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $17.94 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00056597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00319142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00197860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.22 or 0.00817587 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

