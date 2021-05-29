AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,740. The stock has a market cap of $375.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

