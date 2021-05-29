Analyzing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) & Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DigitalOcean and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus target price of $58.30, suggesting a potential upside of 38.68%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.83 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A Infinite Group 7.42% -14.83% 31.49%

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software and provides cybersecurity consulting services to commercial businesses and government organizations in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated asset identification and vulnerability management and monitoring solution that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, penetration testing, and virtual chief information security officer offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, supply chain, manufacturing, legal, etc. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 technical and security support across the application layer, and physical and virtual infrastructure comprising software-based managed services supporting enterprise and federal government customers through its partnership with Perspecta Inc. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization services support. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

