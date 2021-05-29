Analysts Set Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target at $31.00

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 14.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.