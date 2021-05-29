Analysts Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target at $82.55

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on CONE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in CyrusOne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,389,000 after buying an additional 171,723 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 568,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,899. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

