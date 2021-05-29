Analysts Anticipate Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyme Technologies.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,798,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,877,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,198,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,394,617.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,250 shares of company stock valued at $859,255 in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 933.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 201,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 182,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 4,167,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.04. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

