Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $6.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report earnings of $6.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.55. Anthem reported earnings of $9.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $25.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.67 to $25.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $28.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.87 to $29.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Anthem by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Anthem by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 880,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,007,000 after buying an additional 151,851 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 82.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.22. The stock had a trading volume of 992,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,201. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.82 and its 200 day moving average is $336.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.