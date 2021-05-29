Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the April 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ampol stock remained flat at $$18.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ampol has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

Get Ampol alerts:

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.