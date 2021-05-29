Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the April 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ampol stock remained flat at $$18.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ampol has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.
Ampol Company Profile
