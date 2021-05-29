American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $995.73 million to $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $883.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. 4,128,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,509,435.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,926.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

