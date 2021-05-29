Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Receives $52.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

