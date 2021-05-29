Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $504.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.69. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.08 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

