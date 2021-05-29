adbank (ADB) Market Cap Tops $2.36 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. adbank has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $63,217.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adbank has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

