ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Downgraded by HSBC

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

AAVMY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 55,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,041. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.