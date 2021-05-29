ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Downgraded by HSBC

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AAVMY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 55,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,041. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

