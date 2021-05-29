Aavegotchi (GHST) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.93 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $41.12 million and approximately $25.93 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00072042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00836264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.30 or 0.08583730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00086993 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 41,652,049 coins and its circulating supply is 38,172,085 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.