$644.50 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce sales of $644.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $664.50 million and the lowest is $624.49 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $607.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. 169,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,523. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

