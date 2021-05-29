$13.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post $13.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.39 billion and the lowest is $13.60 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $55.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 billion to $56.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $56.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.95. 9,487,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,228,146. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

