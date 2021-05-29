$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to report $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $6.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

ARKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARKO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 160,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

