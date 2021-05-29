$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.34. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 757.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 1,297,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.28. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

