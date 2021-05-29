$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,036,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

