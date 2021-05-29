$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $906.70 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 193,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,872. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3,919.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

