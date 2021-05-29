-$0.92 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($1.05). Zogenix posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Zogenix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zogenix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zogenix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.55. 428,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,343. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $979.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

