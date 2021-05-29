$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NYSE:CIO remained flat at $$11.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 162,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $501.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,142 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

