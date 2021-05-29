$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,165. The stock has a market cap of $491.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

