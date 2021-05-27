Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

NASDAQ Z traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,455. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 715.61 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,150,969.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,200 shares of company stock worth $72,329,947. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.