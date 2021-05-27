Zen Protocol Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.45 or 0.01145218 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00158193 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

