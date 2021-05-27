Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Buy

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 114,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,146. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,790,000 after purchasing an additional 251,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

