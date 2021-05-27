Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

ZIOP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,080. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 632,132 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 539,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 712.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 538,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

