Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce $19.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.61 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $84.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.11 million, with estimates ranging from $83.91 million to $85.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. 61,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $413.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

