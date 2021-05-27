Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. AT&T reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. 32,787,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,041,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a PE ratio of -84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 58,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in AT&T by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 145,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 80,982 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

