Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post sales of $524.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $523.49 million and the highest is $524.80 million. Dropbox posted sales of $467.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 5,212,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,913 shares of company stock worth $2,107,781 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 32.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 116.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 482,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 259,340 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

