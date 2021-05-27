Wilder World (WILD) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $546,059.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00083004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.60 or 0.01024182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.07 or 0.09767241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00092085 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.