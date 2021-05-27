Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,530,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. 1,159,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,572. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

