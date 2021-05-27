Viacoin Price Tops $0.89 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002297 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $20.57 million and $1.48 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.67 or 0.00501278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,247 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

