Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.21 million.

Shares of VECO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 133,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

