TrustVerse (TRV) Price Tops $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $154,871.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.01011936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.26 or 0.09710051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00092252 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

