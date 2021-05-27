Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1,263.65%.

TRIB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 284,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,726. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of -164.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

