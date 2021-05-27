TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $156,780.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,504,095.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Burton M. Goldfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20.

TNET traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $77.52. 284,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

