Titan Coin (TTN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $976,745.38 and $38.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008325 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

