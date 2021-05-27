The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,905 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $160,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.47 and its 200-day moving average is $286.85. The company has a market cap of $341.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

