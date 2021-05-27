Tendies (TEND) Price Reaches $0.11

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $860,389.17 and $95,361.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tendies has traded 118.7% higher against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00992073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.70 or 0.09743293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091842 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,905,012 coins and its circulating supply is 7,505,012 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

