Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.93 million-$107.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 234,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%.

In other news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $98,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

