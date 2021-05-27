Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.020-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Sykes Enterprises also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.560-0.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. 97,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

