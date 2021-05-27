SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $20,618.50 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $20,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 673,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,902. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 288,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVMK. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

