Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SREDF)

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

