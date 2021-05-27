SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 80.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $119,269.29 and $49.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 76.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.45 or 0.01117636 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000100 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

