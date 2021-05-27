Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives $6.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.54.

DALXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,416. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

