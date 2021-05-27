Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Drops By 84.8%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the April 29th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.
Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock remained flat at $$7.85 during trading on Wednesday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.19.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
