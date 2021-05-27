ShipChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $153.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00083004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.60 or 0.01024182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.07 or 0.09767241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00092085 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

